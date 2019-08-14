Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 13, 2019.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. Joseph is described as a 26-year-old female, five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirk Patrick McRae is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. McRae is described as a 38-year-old male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartman is wanted for breach of probation. Hartman is described as a 52-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ronald Anthony Mascotto is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and two counts of breach of undertaking.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Alain Lussier is wanted for failing to comply with an order. Lussier is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

