Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 6, 2019.

Anthony Trevor James Staddon is wanted for possession of stolen property, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a weapon with dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving without a licence and disobeying a court order. Staddon is described as a 30-year-old male, six-foot-one, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ramen Mathew Hamber is wanted for possession and use of a stolen credit card. Hamber is described as a 67-year-old male, five-foot-11, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply and three counts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failure to comply, failure to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.