Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 6, 2019.

Anthony Trevor James Staddon is wanted for possession of stolen property, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a weapon with dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving without a licence and disobeying a court order. Staddon is described as a 30-year-old male, six-foot-one, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ramen Mathew Hamber is wanted for possession and use of a stolen credit card. Hamber is described as a 67-year-old male, five-foot-11, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply and three counts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failure to comply, failure to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
Spray paint vandals, drunk drivers keep police busy
Next story
Time of essence as Fraser River slide blocks spawning salmon, feds say

Just Posted

UPDATE: one man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The Bay Street area between Forbes and Victor streets is closed off

$75 million investment for affordable housing in B.C. announced by federal government

1,500 affordable and accessible units will be built across the province for those in need

Greater Victoria grocers join forces to end hunger

Island Food Caring campaign raises over $35,000 for Food Rescue Project

Saanich Fire promotes several members of its fire prevention division

Three members named to new positions

Hampton doubles as Little League Canadian champions

Hampton edges Layritz in Sunday’s softball championship, seniors fall in World Series semifinal

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Keith Urban to be back for Sunfest 2020 in Cowichan

A rainstorm Thursday didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and Sunfest just got better from there

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read