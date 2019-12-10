Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 10, 2019.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for causing fear of injury. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failure to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failure to comply with an order. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Roseanne Theresa Boomhower is wanted for theft under $5,000. Boomhower is described as a 37-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 148 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartmann is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Hartmann is described as a 52-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male, five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
VIDEO: A synagogue barricading leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories
Next story
Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Just Posted

VicPD seek missing 82-year-old man with long grey beard

Arthur Shaw was last seen Dec. 6, those who see him should call 911

Victoria looks to suspend taxi obligations as ride hailing services arrive

Ten ride hailing companies are set to come to Greater Victoria in the new year

Victoria staff request $110,000 to expand city’s urban forest

Development of an Urban Forest Master Plan a five-step process

Oak Bay Police melt dozens of guns into metal cube

Set of rare dueling muskets could go to museum

Proposed Sooke gun law sent back to administration. Again.

Fifth time lucky for firearms and bow bylaw?

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Most Read