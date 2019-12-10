Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 10, 2019.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for causing fear of injury. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Kirk Duncan McEachern is wanted for assault, breach of conditions and two counts of failure to comply with probation. McEachern is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failure to comply with an order. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Roseanne Theresa Boomhower is wanted for theft under $5,000. Boomhower is described as a 37-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 148 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartmann is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Hartmann is described as a 52-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kristopher Lee Holmes is wanted for breach of probation. Holmes is described as a 46-year-old male, five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.