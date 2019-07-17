Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 16, 2019.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two counts of assault, causing a disturbance, breach of undertaking and failure to appear. Isaac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-10, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking. Pocetti is described as a 47-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kyle Robert Blackmore is wanted for break and enter. Blackmore is described as a 21-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cody Brandon Delahaye is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Delahaye is described as a 23-year-old male, five-foot-six, 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Fairfield plan, council motion create 'uncertainty' for average reader: councillor

