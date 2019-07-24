Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 23, 2019.

Anthony Trevor James Staddon is wanted for possession of stolen property, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a weapon with dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, no license and disobeying a court order. Staddon is described as a 30-year-old male, six-foot-one, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kyle Robert Blackmore is wanted for break and enter. Blackmore is described as a 21-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply and three counts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirk Patrick Mcrae is wanted on a Canada wide warrant for a parole violation. Mcrae is described as a 38-year-old male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.