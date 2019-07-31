Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 30, 2019.

Anthony Trevor James Staddon is wanted for possession of stolen property, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of a weapon with dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving without a licence and disobeying a court order. Staddon is described as a 30-year-old male, six-foot-one, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply and three counts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeline Pocetti is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking. Pocetti is described as a 47-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kirk Patrick Mcrae is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for a parole violation. Mcrae is described as a 38-year-old male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

