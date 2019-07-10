Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 9, 2019.

Daniel Pierre Hutchings is wanted for an indecent act and criminal harassment. Hutchings is described as a 44-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ronald Anthony Mascotto is wanted for breach of probation and four counts of drug possession. Mascotto is described as a 52-year-old male, six-feet, 186 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Jessica Candace Grant is wanted for four counts of drug possession and breach of probation. Grant is described as a 38-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 153 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Ronald Dean Philip Langille is wanted for two counts of breach of undertaking and theft under $5,000. Langille is described as a 45-year-old male, five-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alain Lussier is wanted for failure to comply. Lussier is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Leanna Marie Morris is wanted for breach of probation. Morris is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-five, 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.