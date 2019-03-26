Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of March 26, 2019.

Julio Francesco Alvarez is wanted for extortion, unlawfully entering a dwelling, robbery, use of an imitation firearm and breach undertaking. Alvarez is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two counts of assault, causing a disturbance, breach of undertaking and failure to appear. Isaac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-ten, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Crystal Leanne Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000. Thorne is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Riley Quin is wanted Canada wide for parole violation. Quin is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

