Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 21, 2019.

Julio Francesco Alvarez is wanted for extortion, unlawfully entering a dwelling, robbery, use of an imitation firearm and breach undertaking. Alvarez is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Candace Grant is wanted for breach of probation and four counts of drug possession. Grant is described as a 38-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 153 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartmann is wanted for theft under $5,000. Hartmann is described as a 51-year-old male, six-foot, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alain Lussier is wanted for failure to comply. Lussier is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe
U.S. Postal Service tests mail shipments on self-driving trucks

