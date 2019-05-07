Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 7, 2019.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Julio Francesco Alvarez is wanted for extortion, unlawfully entering a dwelling, robbery, use of an imitation firearm and breach undertaking. Alvarez is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sheldon Dion Donald Fox is wanted for failure to comply with probation, break and enter with intent and possession of a break-in instrument. Fox is described as a 51-year-old male, five-foot-six, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Candace Grant is wanted for breach of probation and four counts of drug possession. Grant is described as a 38-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 153 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Crystal Leanne Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000. Thorne is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

