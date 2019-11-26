Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 26, 2019.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Marrie Sinera is wanted for unlawfully causing bodily harm, mischief and assault. Sinera is described as a 29-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Pierre Hutchings is wanted for breach of undertaking. Hutchings is described as a 44-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartmann is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Hartmann is described as a 52-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failing to comply with an order. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.