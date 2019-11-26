Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 26, 2019.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Marrie Sinera is wanted for unlawfully causing bodily harm, mischief and assault. Sinera is described as a 29-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Pierre Hutchings is wanted for breach of undertaking. Hutchings is described as a 44-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Darcy Jason Hartmann is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Hartmann is described as a 52-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failing to appear and breach of undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for driving while prohibited and failing to comply with an order. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six feet, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
VIDEO: Youth transit passes lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories
Next story
Privacy watchdogs say Victoria-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

Just Posted

Privacy watchdogs say Victoria-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Greater Victoria builders floor new board

Awards handed out during Victoria Residential Builders Association annual general meeting

West Shore RCMP arrest pair spotted cutting bike locks in Langford

Police search for bike owners after Nov. 22 arrest

All electric Tesla cab fleet rolls onto Victoria streets this Sunday

Current Taxi says 15 Tesla cabs start operation on Dec. 1

Olympic hopefuls bring inspiration and prizes to WSÁNEĆ tribal school

Visiting athletes talked to students about pursuing their passions

VIDEO: Youth transit passes lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 26

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

Most Read