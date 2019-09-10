Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of September 10, 2019.

William David Meers is wanted for failure to comply with probation. Meers is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lynne Victoria Poitras is wanted for theft under $5,000. Poitras is described as a 42-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation. Joseph is described as a 26-year-old female, five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Benedict Thomas Isaac is wanted for two accounts of assault, causing a disturbance, breach of UTA and failure to appear. Issac is described as a 39-year-old male, five-foot-ten and 181 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for two accounts of failure to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Riley Isfeld is wanted for two accounts of mischief under $5,000. Isfeld is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Councillors, mayor address concerns of development industry over inclusionary housing policy
VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

