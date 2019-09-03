Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 3, 2019.

Leslie Harold Brownjohn is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Brownjohn is described as a 40-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with a bald head and hazel eyes.

Lynne Victoria Poitras is wanted for theft under $5,000. Poitras is described as a 42-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation. Joseph is described as a 26-year-old female, five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply and three counts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-11, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

