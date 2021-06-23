Greater Victoria women’s support organization receives $50,000 for mental health programs

Women experiencing intimate partner violence to benefit from Bridges for Women’s expanded offerings

Women affected by intimate partner violence and trauma will soon have access to more programs offered by Langford-based Bridges for Women, which is receiving provincial funding. (Adobe Stock)

Women affected by trauma will benefit from expanded mental health supports as the province is set to invest $50,000 toward the Bridges for Women Society.

The organization provides women and families throughout Greater Victoria and the Gulf Islands with trauma counseling.

“The effects of trauma can raise issues around self-worth and ability to cope with the world,” said Gwen Davies, the society’s clinical counseling coordinator in a release. “This funding has made a world of difference to the women we serve, supporting them to move into the world with renewed confidence.”

Bridges for Women emphasizes healing and education and provides employment programs for people who have been affected by violence or trauma.

“For too long, women affected by violence have struggled to access the mental health supports they need to rebuild their lives,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Bridges for Women also offers programs that are trauma-informed, meaning that counsel is given without judgment since those providing care have experienced trauma themselves or are well-educated and experienced on the matter.

According to studies, women have experienced an increased risk of intimate partner violence during the worldwide pandemic.

The investment supports the goal of improved access and higher quality mental health care as the aftermath of the pandemic plays out in the day-to-day lives of women experiencing partner violence.

For more information about programs, visit bridgesforwomen.ca or call 250-385-7410.

