For the first time ever, the 35th annual Home, Garden and Green Living Expo will focus on sustainability, green living and energy efficiency in an aim to keep living costs low while making your home’s impact on the planet a little less. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show seeks vendors that fit the new green theme

Home and Garden Expo to focus on sustainability, green living, energy efficiency for first time

New years resolutions usually consist of getting into healthier habits that affect the body and mind, but what if you could extend your resolution to having a healthier home? Well next year’s 35th annual Home, Garden and Green Living Expo, coming to Greater Victoria, has you covered.

For the first time, the show will focus on sustainability, green living and energy efficiency in an aim to keep living costs low while making your home’s impact on the planet a little less.

Darcy Hope, president of Evergreen Exhibitions, says he hopes this year’s new green theme will help draw crowds that may have never thought about attending a home show before.

READ ALSO: Take a peek inside the North Saanich Millionaire Lottery prize home

The show will include eco-friendly building products, electric vehicles, solar products, information on bee keeping, reusable and sustainable kitchen and home goods, sustainable gardening focusing on food growing and edible landscaping, water conservation, plus tons of other vendors.

“This is a really fantastic way to get out there, meet some local people and get educated about the best products and services out there to help save money and save the planet,” says Hope. “[The show] will help people make informed decisions and know what options are out there.”

READ ALSO: Esquimalt’s ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Taking place on April 17 to 19, 2020 at the West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre, the expo will see the newest, top of the line products and services for the inside and outside of your home.

Local experts will be on hand to offer advice, helping you make the best choices about the materials, products and services you chose to renovate, maintain and design your home.

The event offers free admission, free parking and free presentations all weekend.

If your business would like to book a space at the show you’re asked to contact show manager Glenda Gall at 1-800-471-1112.

For more information on the show visit homeshowtime.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
