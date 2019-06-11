Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 11, 2019.

Crystal Leanne Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000. Thorne is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of fail to comply, fail to appear and breach of undertaking to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Antonio Frank is wanted for drive while prohibited and fail to comply. Frank is described as a 32-year-old male, six-foot and 221 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Candace Grant is wanted for breach of probation and four counts of possession of drugs. Grant is described as a 28-year-old female, five-foot-seven and 153 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for possession and use of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 37-year-old female, five-foot-five and 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking to appear. Pocetti is described as 47-year-old female, five-foot-three and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

