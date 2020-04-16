Greater Victoria’s Food Share Network compiles list of food banks during COVID-19

As unemployment rates rise due to COVID-19, so too does the demand for food at local food banks and shelters.

This has prompted local organization, the Food Share Network, to compile a list of all the places where people can get a meal.

According to Statistics Canada, since the virus hit more than one million jobs were lost, bringing the national unemployment rate up to 7.8 per cent – a 2.2 percent jump that is the biggest monthly change in the national unemployment rate over the last 40-plus years of comparable data.

READ MORE: Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%

Victoria’s Our Place Society saw an initial spike in required meals after more people were forced outside when many shelter spaces had to close, seeing a high of up to 1,400 meals per day.

Since more resources have been transferred to Topaz Park the number has dipped closer to 1,000 meals per day, still a high demand.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria food banks ask public for financial donations during COVID-19 pandemic

The Food Share Network represents more than 40 local organizations who work together to serve those facing food security issues. One of the group members, the Quadra Village Community Centre, created a list of Community Pandemic Resources which offers tips on where to get meals, shelter, hygiene resources as well as financial aid. The information is available through an online Google Doc.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

CoronavirusFood Bank