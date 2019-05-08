Greater Victoria’s own ‘lawnmower man’ drives down Pat Bay highway

The man riding his John Deere lawnmover down the side of the Pat Bay highway. (From @gibsonryan175 on Twitter)

A driver dubbed “lawnmower man” on social media managed to evade the authorities after going for a cruise on the Pat Bay Highway.

On May 4, incredulous motorists saw a man perched on a John Deere lawnmower cruising on the side of the Pat Bay highway. Some took pictures and Twitter user Ryan Gibson tweeted the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. Despite responding to the call, police were unable to locate him and the man’s identity remains a mystery.

Ride on John (Deere) on the Pat Bay pic.twitter.com/OTojghPWGX — Ryan gibson (@gibsonryan1975) May 4, 2019

“A call came in that there was a man on the Wain Road and we saw the pictures on Twitter, but we were unable to locate the man responsible,” said Const. Meighan de Pass of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

The driver was wearing a blue denim jacket emblazoned with Harley Davidson, synonymous with rebel motorists the world over, but it remains to be seen if this was a coincidence or a fashion statement.



