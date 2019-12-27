Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) predicts higher vacancy rates and fewer housing starts in the Greater Victoria area for 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria’s rental vacancy rate to rise in 2020: CMHC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation also predicts fewer housing starts

Next year promises to be a year of rising vacancy rates and less construction for Greater Victoria.

The region’s vacancy rate is heading towards 1.6 per cent by October 2020, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)’s analysis of the local market. That would be up from 1.5 per cent during the same period in 2019 and up from 1.2 per cent in 2018, 0.7 per cent in 2017 and 0.5 per cent in 2016. The report predicts that regional vacancy rate will hit 1.8 per cent by October 2021, based on current available figures.

“The primary driver of the increase will come from the introduction of new supply [now under construction],” said CMHC in an accompanying report. “As projects currently under construction enter the market, it will expand available housing for renters.”

Rising vacancy rates, however, do not inevitably lead to lower rents. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment will rise from $1,535 in October 2019 to $1,675 in October 2020 to $1,829 in October 2021. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment will respectively rise from $1,175 (2019) to $1,282 (2020) to $1,400 (2021).

RELATED: Housing starts, value of building permits down across Greater Victoria

So what accounts for the increase?

“For one, a significant share of new units will enter the market, they will command higher rents, and this effect will pull the average rents up,” notes the report. “Second, as current renters exit their units, the rents paid for those units will likely increase as current market rents exceed the reported averages.”

RELATED: Greater Victoria has zero affordable neighbourhoods for full-time workers earning minimum wage

The report also predicts fewer housing starts in the future, with demand for new housing resuming towards the end of 2021.

Reasons include changing demographics as fewer people, especially young people, are moving to the region from elsewhere. CMHC lists the regional population at 399,672 for 2019, 403,989 for 2020, and 408,405 for 2021.

The report predicts that real estate sales will normalize with population trends.

“Sales will level out over the forecast horizon, halting the decline in total sales experienced in 2018,” it reads. “Sales will adjust to be more in line with population growth. Slower price growth will aid first-time homebuyers saving for a down payment, and this will limit further sales decline to some degree.”

In other words, buyers will have some choices in the future, which they may have lacked in the past. In fact, some buyers might be able to move up, as the price gap between apartment and single detached units has fallen.

This said, the report also predicts mortgage rates to increase which may dampen sales.

Overall, the report predicts the average sales price will range between $665,881 on the low end and $779,871 on the high end for 2020. For 2021, the low end will be $700,289, the high end $820,170.

“Over the forecast horizon, demand for housing will grow more slowly while new supply will be introduced in the market,” said Braden Batch, senior analyst, economics with CMHC, in summing up the market. “Compared to the last few years, this will mean fewer starts, sales, and slower price growth, but also a more balanced market and a rising vacancy rate.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s rental vacancy rate to rise in 2020: CMHC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation also predicts fewer housing starts

UVic hosts high school basketball meet to warm up the season

Bays enter tourney on a winning note

City of Victoria digs deep for community gardens

Neighbourhoods can apply for Community Garden Volunteer Coordinator Grants

Deadline to connect to Langford’s sewer system is New Year’s Eve

City says 95 per cent of eligible properties have already connected

Saanich, Victoria police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Deceased pilot was longtime member of Island flying community

Transportation Safety Board had to move wreckage from remote location

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

Poor supervision, faulty risk assessment led to BC Ferries crew members falling overboard: TSB

In August 2018 two crew members on the Spirit of Vancouver Island fell from the vessel’s No. 1 rescue boat

VIDEO: More intersection cameras coming to B.C. leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 27

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

Most Read