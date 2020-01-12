Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent lowest in Canada

The provincial unemployment rate of 4.8 was the lowest in the country

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment was the lowest in Canada at 3.4 per cent. (Black Press Media File)

Greater Victoria’s economy had the lowest unemployment rate in Canada in December 2019.

Statistics Canada shows the unemployment rate in Victoria Census Metropolitan Area dropped to 3.4 per cent in December 2019 — down from 3.5 in November 2019. Year-to-year, the regional unemployment rate unchanged.

This figure placed Greater Victoria ahead of Quebec City (3.5 per cent) and Ontario’s Brantford with 3.8 per cent.

Looking at the three other CMAs in British Columbia, Kelowna ranked behind Victoria with a rate of 3.8 per cent, followed by Vancouver CMA with 4.8 per cent and Abbotsford-Mission with 4.9 per cent.

RELATED: Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs in December, unemployment rate falls

The provincial unemployment rose by 0.4 per cent to 4.8 per cent, butremained the lowest among the provinces.

Nationally, the unemployment dropped 0.3 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com