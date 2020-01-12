According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment was the lowest in Canada at 3.4 per cent. (Black Press Media File)

Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent lowest in Canada

The provincial unemployment rate of 4.8 was the lowest in the country

Greater Victoria’s economy had the lowest unemployment rate in Canada in December 2019.

Statistics Canada shows the unemployment rate in Victoria Census Metropolitan Area dropped to 3.4 per cent in December 2019 — down from 3.5 in November 2019. Year-to-year, the regional unemployment rate unchanged.

This figure placed Greater Victoria ahead of Quebec City (3.5 per cent) and Ontario’s Brantford with 3.8 per cent.

Looking at the three other CMAs in British Columbia, Kelowna ranked behind Victoria with a rate of 3.8 per cent, followed by Vancouver CMA with 4.8 per cent and Abbotsford-Mission with 4.9 per cent.

RELATED: Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs in December, unemployment rate falls

The provincial unemployment rose by 0.4 per cent to 4.8 per cent, butremained the lowest among the provinces.

Nationally, the unemployment dropped 0.3 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels all remaining Sunday sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels all remaining Sunday sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver

BC Ferries has promised additional sailings for Monday morning

Dog-grooming shop plans to relocate following roof collapse at Colwood Corners

Kathy’s Mutt Cuts hopes to re-open near Six Mile Pub by Feb. 1

Digital payment options on horizon for BC Transit in Greater Victoria, timeline unclear

BC Transit is ‘taking the time to get it right,’ says a spokesperson

New Saanich tree protection rules take effect in February

Council committed to being ‘environmental leaders and urban forest stewards,’ says Saanich mayor

Oak Bay Barbs flyhalf back from U18 international tour

Flyhalf on track with Rugby Canada U18 program

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Most Read