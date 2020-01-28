Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 28, 2020.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failure to appear and breach of undertaking to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three and 144 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of controlled substance and failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two and 106 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Reginald Garry Hook is wanted for breach of probation. Hook is described as a 59-year-old male, six feet, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce Alan Menzies is wanted for breach of undertaking. Menzies is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanted for committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11 and 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bhupinder Singh is wanted for assault on a peace officer. Singh is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-three and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

