Green energy company investigating prospect of North Island wind farm

Sitka Wind Project details are available online, with the application accepting comments until Feb. 8.

In its proposal to the province, Boralex says it plans to install meteorological towers for wind data collection and conduct field surveys in five key locations. This work aims to assess the suitability for an over 200 megawatts capacity wind power project.

1 / 1 In its proposal to the province, Boralex says it plans to install meteorological towers for wind data collection and conduct field surveys in five key locations. This work aims to assess the suitability for an over 200 megawatts capacity wind power project. Advertisement

A second renewable energy company is eyeing the Strathcona Regional District as a potential location for a wind energy project.

Boralex Inc. from Quebec has applied to the province to conduct a site investigation for its proposed project called the Sitka Wind Project, which seeks to develop over 200 megawatts of capacity. The company plans to conduct feasibility research on five key locations south of the town of Sayward, according to the application for an investigative licence.

If approved, Boralex says it will install one to three meteorological towers to collected wind data, conduct field surveys for topography and access, and begin environmental and archaeological work. This research will support an application for an environmental assessment and a proposal for a future BC Hydro Call for Power, Boralex states in the proposal. The investigative phase of a development project typically spans two to five years.

A wind project in the area would enhance climate resiliency, mitigate climate change, and reduce the carbon footprint in service delivery – all goals of the Strathcona Regional District, Boralex adds.

The company goes on to say the proposed project is located in mule deer herd ranges and overlaps with a designated ungulate winter range. However, the activities in its proposal would involve minimal tree removal or ground disturbance, leading to little impact on mule deer and their habitat. The company says it follows guidelines that minimize disturbance to wildlife, such as concentrating activities in areas and times of year when wildlife is least likely to be disturbed.

Morgan Roy, the company's public affairs advisor, said Boralex already operates two hydroelectric sites and one wind power site in B.C.

"With all of our projects, we work really closely with the community on project development to ensure that all stakeholders are informed and involved and as we progress," she said. "We definitely want to be connected with the communities of Seward and Campbell River and the surrounding communities to achieve social acceptance."

READ MORE: Wind blows in answer to BC Hydro's first call for power in 15 years

READ ALSO: Lack of formal assessment won't mean lack of care, Island wind farm firm says

Boralex isn't the only company recognizing potential for renewable energy in the regional district. Last month, the province announced that a wind farm proposed by Toronto-based Capstone Infrastructure was among nine renewable power-generation projects approved by BC Hydro. Capstone is partnering with the Wei Wai Kum First Nation on that project.

The nine clean energy projects were selected from a BC Hydro 2024 Call for Power. The provincial utility has said it plans to issue more power calls about every two years based on demand.

Sitka Wind Project details are available online, with the application accepting comments until Feb. 8.