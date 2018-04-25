Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall warning for numerous salad-type greens produced by Ontario-based Greenbelt Microgreens.

The agency says the greens were distributed in Alberta and British Columbia and may be contaminated with Listeria.

There have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens.

A release from the agency says Greenbelt Microgreens triggered the recall and an investigation is underway.

Nineteen types of microgreens, sold in packages from 75 grams to 454 grams are included in the recall.

Products range from argula, broccoli, pea shoots, sunflower and wheatgrass microgreens to various mixes, all sold under the Greenbelt Microgreens brand.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria contamination can can cause fever and diarrhea similar to other food borne illnesses, but it is especially dangerous for pregnant women and can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or complications for the newborn.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan woman had 6 years of SPCA complaints: documents
Next story
Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read