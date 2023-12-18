Grinch caught with his hands in B.C. charity’s Christmas toy box

Man arrested with cart backed up to the rear of Surrey non-profit

Police in Surrey stopped a man from attempting to “steal toy donations from a non-profit organization” in Whalley Tuesday (Dec. 12).

Surrey RCMP responded to the call of a suspected break-in at 2:15 a.m. in the 13600-block of 102 Avenue.

Police found a man with a cart at the rear of the building who had “3 large boxes full of toys.”

The man was arrested and questioned, police say.

“Police seized the boxes to return to the non-profit organization, the investigation is ongoing as we gather further information,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn stated in a news release Friday (Dec. 15).

“The toys were all saved thanks to the quick response of frontline members, they will surely bring joy that the kids will remember,” Munn said.

READ ALSO: Neighbours rally after a Grinch calls B.C. display a ‘Christmas abortion’

READ ALSO: Ensuring the Grinch doesn’t steal Christmas