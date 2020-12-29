Grinch steals $1,000 in gifts from vehicle in Oak Bay

Residents witnessed would-be thieves trying the door handles of vehicles in Oak Bay again last week as the trend to pluck money, electronics and other valuables from unlocked Oak Bay cars continues. (Black Press File Photo)

It was a quiet holiday week in Oak Bay but the police still managed to spot an apparent drunk driver.

On Boxing Day, an officer noted a driver westbound on Oak Bay Avenue near Oliver Street at 9:40 p.m. with no running lights on the car.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the 63-year-old woman who was driving had consumed alcohol.

She was served with a three-day driving prohibition and a three-day vehicle impound.

Oak Bay police responded to 83 calls for service during the week of Dec. 21 to 27.

READ MORE: CRD looking for family of senior poodle found in Saanich, dragging leash

Among the preventable reports were three thefts from vehicles, all believed to have been unlocked.

One Dec. 21 occurred overnight in the 2000 block of Milton Street. Reported missing are a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses with case, $5 in coins and a small portable light.

Another was reported on Christmas Eve from the 2000-block of Bowker Avenue. At some point in the week a suspect took $1,000 worth of gifts that were in the vehicle. On Boxing Day, a resident reported their car in the 1400-block of St. Patrick St. had been entered overnight and a pack of cigarettes was missing.

If you have information regarding these or any crime, phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Buck living at Uplands Golf Course has arrow removed Tuesday

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Oak Bay Police Department