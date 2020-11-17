Ground breaks on mass timber condo buildings in Victoria

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (far left) joins developers in breaking ground on Tresah, a mass timber residential development in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A line up of shovels digging into ceremonial soil marked the start of a development Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps calls the beginning of residential “Midtown.”

Developers and dignitaries broke ground on Tresah, a B.C. mass timber condo development slated for a lot across from Mayfair Shopping Centre. The project will be the first major residential development in that area since it was identified for future residential and commercial growth by city council.

The project sits on a property in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood between Speed and Frances avenues.

“This is the first residential building in what we like to think of as Midtown,” Help said at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. “So 20 years from today, this will still be the first building, but we imagine tons of residential development.”

Tresah will feature two multi-unit buildings – a 12-storey fully mass timber mid-rise of 169 units and a six-storey wood frame building with 66 units. Ten of the units will be affordable rentals for low to moderate income households.

Developer Mike Geric Construction says mass timber has significant carbon benefits, with roughly one ton of CO2 stored in every square metre of wood.

“For a building like Tresah, each home effectively removes one vehicle from the road forever,” said Ed Geric, president of Mike Geric Construction. “Tresah is the future of building. Welcome to a sustainable future.”

Peter Moonen of the Canadian Wood Council said the development “sets the stage for what is possible.”

“It’s a great example of how we can build,” he said. “Not just in Victoria but around B.C.”

Tresah is expected to be completed in about two years. Pricing starts at $289,900.

