Ground broken in Colwood on retail element of Royal Bay

The Commons, anchored by Quality Foods grocery store, has been long awaited by residents

Directors of development, CEOs and Colwood’s mayor tossed dirt into the wind Tuesday on a hill at Royal Bay to celebrate the start of construction on the long-awaited retail development on the south side of Latoria Boulevard.

With a glittering sea and dusty, vacant lot as a backdrop, the heads of GableCraft Homes, Pacific Capital Real Estate Group, Quality Foods and Cascadia Liquor joined Mayor Rob Martin in sharing their vision for The Commons.

Tossing dirt into the wind where The Commons at Royal Bay will soon be constructed. (From left) Jeremy Pott, Cascadia Liquor; Ben Mycroft, GableCraft; Colwood Mayor Rob Martin; Justin Schley, Quality Foods; Matt Davis and Jason Zaytsoff, Pacific Capital Real Estate Group. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

The multi-phased, master planned Royal Bay development has been underway since 2013, before Latoria Boulevard was built, Ben Mycroft of GableCraft recalled. Residents of Royal Bay to the north of the boulevard have been asking for a walkable grocery store and other services almost since they moved in.

A core focus of the development is for people to be able to live, work and shop in a walkable distance. The grocery store and surrounding retail and services will be a big part of making that a reality. Quality Foods VP and CFO Justin Schley said their store will employ up to 100 people.

On top of grocery and liquor, developers are working on securing a pharmacy, have had interest from medical and dental offices, and designed one suite specifically to be a daycare.

Construction should be complete by the end of 2022 when commercial tenants can move in.

