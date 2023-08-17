Ground crews, helicopter attack wildfire northeast of Port Alberni

Small fire was discovered Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16

A small wildfire is burning north of Lacy Lake Road, northeast of Port Alberni.

The fire was discovered at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 and called into the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire, believed to be human-caused, is approximately 0.4 hectares in size and considered out of control.

The Coastal Fire Centre (CFC) has sent two initial attack crews, a response officer and three other B.C. Wildfire Service personnel to the site. There is also a medium-sized helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket, or helibucket dumping water on the fire, according to a CFC information officer.

Lacy Lake Road is located midway between the north end of Port Alberni and Cameron Lake. Lacy Lake Road passes the trailhead to the Lookout behind Coombs Country Candy and intersects with Loon Lake 66.

The fire is one of two burning near Port Alberni: the Cameron Bluffs wildfire is under control but not considered out yet. Crews continue to monitor the site for flareups as rock scaling continues along a seven-kilometre stretch of Highway 4, where the wildfire reached the highway in early June.