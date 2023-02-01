Group attack in downtown Victoria leaves victim hospitalized

Police have not yet made any arrests related to incident on 500-block of Yates Street

Victoria police are investigating after responding to an assault with a weapon call that saw one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just after 3:45 pm on Wednesday, witnesses called 911 to report that a person was being attacked by a group in the 500-block of Yates Street. Officers arrived on scene and located the seriously injured victim before paramedics transported them to hospital.

Police did not specify what kind of weapon was used in the incident.

The area where the attack took place – a busy downtown Victoria intersection – has been cordoned off as Forensic Identification Section (FIS) officers begin to document and collect evidence from the crime scene.

Police say that while no arrests have yet been made, the investigation is still in its early stages and temporary traffic disruptions could be necessary.

Anyone with video recording or information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

ALSO READ: Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide on Quadra Island

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeGreater VictoriaVictoria Police Department