Growers and farmers protest at BC Tree Fruits Cooperative in Kelowna

They want the BCTFC to live up to promises following the expansion of a packing house in Oliver

Okanagan fruit growers and farmers protested at the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative (BCTFC) in Kelowna on Wednesday (May 29) morning.

About 30 people held signs that read “Dictatorship,” “Corruption” and “We Have No Voice.”

Kelowna grower Armajit Lali said they want the BCTFC to live up to promises following the expansion of a packing house in Oliver.

It was met with protest from fruit growers in the Central and North Okanagan after BC Tree Fruits dropped facilities in Kelowna and Lake Country in favour of Oliver.

“There were budgets made at the time and assumptions made,” Lali explained. “The growers want accountability for everything that was promised and guaranteed during that process.”

He said there has been a lack of communication from the cooperative.

“Relationships become solid when you have communication and we haven’t had any communication since our last AGM in November.”

Lali said while the vote amongst growers to expand the Oliver facility was close, they do accept democracy.

“What we want now is accountability. We’re not getting that.”

The group presented a letter of their concerns and demands to the BCTFC.

“About the move to Oliver and all the associated costs and the fact we haven’t received any information. Our first advance was dismal. We were supposed to receive another in May we haven’t received it to date.”

Lali also attended a Stronger Together rally in Osoyoos on Tuesday (May 28), organized by the BC Fruit Growers Association, and had a chance to speak with Premier David Eby who was attending an NDP caucus retreat.

“He was concerned, so we hope that the government is listening and our messages getting through.”

However, Lali pointed out that, per capita, B.C. spends the least on agriculture than any other province.

“Governments have never put their money where their mouth is. That’s what farmers are asking for.”

