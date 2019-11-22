Grumpy Taxpayer$ invite the public to its 2019 annual general meeting

The Grumpy Taxpayer$ non-profit group is hosting its 2019 Annual General Meeting at the downtown Greater Victoria Public Library on Nov. 27. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Greater Victoria’s grumpiest non-profit advocacy group is inviting the public to its coming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

On Wednesday, Nov. 27 the general public can join the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria for its fourth annual AGM. The evening starts with an address from guest speaker Colin Plant, chair of the Capital Regional District (CRD), who will speak on the theme, ‘How is the CRD moving toward 2050?’

Plant is also vice-chair of the CRD Hospital Board and a Saanich councillor.

The Grumpy Taxpayer$ is comprised of citizen advocates with a self-described mission to lower taxes, reduce waste and demand accountability from municipal governments.

On the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce website, the group says it aims “to challenge the status quo where change is clearly needed and to do so constructively, in an informed and positive manner.”

The Grumpy Taxpayer$ AGM will be held at the central branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library (735 Broughton St.) in the community room. Registration opens at 6:30 p.m., Plant speaks at 7 p.m. and the AGM begins at 8 p.m.

A post meeting social will be held at Smiths Pub.

For more information, visit grumpytaxpayers.com or email grumpytaxpayers@telus.net.