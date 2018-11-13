Grumpy Taxpayer$ offer Saanich News reporter inaugural media award

Black Press journalist wrote on permissive tax exemptions

Multi-media journalist Wolf Depner of Saanich News is the winner of the inaugural Media Award from Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria for his stories that resulted in the municipality reviewing its permissive tax exemptions.

Non-profit organizations including religious institutions in Saanich may have to justify their permissive tax exemptions in the future as a result of the series.

“We believe it’s very important to recognize exemplary media coverage focusing on local government,” says Stan Bartlett, chair of Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria.

RELATED: Religious institutions in Saanich may have to justify their permissive tax exemptions

RELATED: Humanist group says Saanich taxes public purse with church exemptions

RELATED: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

“Talking or writing about taxes, religion and politics in public is difficult but Mr. Depner managed to accomplish that in an informed, balanced fashion.”

Depner wrote a series of stories in September: Humanist group says Saanich taxes public purse with tax exemptions, Religious institutions in Saanich may have to justify their permissive tax exemptions, and Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches.

“It is a great honour to receive the inaugural edition of this award from the Grumpy Taxpayer$. It is also personal motivation to keep looking for stories that survey the state of public finances, which are ultimately stories about personal finances,” says Depner. “Democratic self-governance waxes and wanes with the scrutiny that elected and unelected officials face from members of the public-at-large, citizens groups like Grumpy Taxpayer$, and the media among other actors, and it is a big privilege to be recognized for my small part in this process.”


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. city councillor resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy
Next story
UPDATE: Driver charged after SUV smashes into Vancouver Island storefront

Just Posted

‘Spread love’: UVic Pride replaces white supremacy posters in Victoria

Around 50 people walked through downtown on Nov. 12 to share posters of love

Building permits up, but residential construction softening in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria led the province in issuing new building permits in August

City of Victoria passes new cannabis retail bylaw

The bylaw is an update to the city’s previous bylaw, which was instated in 2016

Alleged child abduction attempt in Langford a family issue, RCMP say

Const. Matt Baker with West Shore RCMP says parents should not worry

Feds kickstart Indigenous Guardians program with $5.7M in early funding

Part of $25M announcement from March to commit financial help for First Nations to remain stewards of their land

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Letters shed light on state of mind of B.C. mom accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Vancouver man must pay $22,000 after breaking strata rules

Peter Gordon took his fight over his rented condo to the civil resolution tribunal, but lost

B.C. cheese linked to 5 E. coli cases

People are asked to throw out or return ‘Qualicum Spice’ cheese

Search and rescue piggybacks plucky injured senior out of Vancouver Island woods

Rescue crews don’t have same success with dog swept away by Comox Valley river

Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers closed two major processing centres in Ontario and B.C.

B.C. city councillor resigns as AutismBC director amid SOGI controversy

AutismBC president Gary Robins says Laurie Guerra’s resignation is effective Nov. 12

McGill students vote overwhelmingly to change Redmen team nickname

Student union held a referendum after a campaign by Indigenous students

Most Read