Guard against crimes of opportunity this holiday season, warn Island RCMP

Vehicle was stolen last month after it had been left running to warm up

Idling cars left unlocked to warm up or packages left unattended on porches are thefts waiting to happen, but Vancouver Island RCMP say those kinds of crimes of opportunity can be easily prevented.

According to Nanaimo police, a resident living on Harewood Road got a rude awakening Nov. 6 when his vehicle was stolen. The victim told investigators he was warming it up and left it unlocked. When he returned the vehicle was gone along with some power tools and his wallet. The vehicle, tools and wallet have not been recovered.

"Lock it or lose it," stated RCMP in a press release.

Packages delivered to homes and left unattended at the front door are also ripe for the picking for thieves known to follow courier vans. Thieves will wait and watch as packages are dropped off, and if packages are not picked up within minutes, the thieves swoop in and steal them.

To prevent theft of delivered packages, Nanaimo RCMP advise arranging to have a trusted neighbour pick them up or, if possible, have packages delivered to the recipient's workplace or the courier service's warehouse.