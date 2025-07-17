Guards seize 70 kg of cocaine at Canada-U.S. border in Osoyoos

The driver, a Canadian citizen, was arrested and taken into custody

A recent search of a Canadian citizen's pickup truck at the Osoyoos border crossing led to the "significant seizure" of suspected cocaine being smuggled into B.C.

Bricks of cocaine weighing in at a total of 70 kilograms were seized by agents on June 11, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Thursday (July 17).

The driver was arrested and transferred into custody at the RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region.

CBSA said it located the supply underneath the vehicle’s truck bed. The driver was returning to Canada from the United States.

The cocaine seized represented about 140,000 individual doses. It marked the largest cocaine seizure ever at the Osoyoos border crossing, CBSA said.

"With this significant seizure, illegal drugs will not end up in our communities, and the profits will not end up in the hands of organized crime," Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree.

The federal government has said it is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and "strengthen the immigration system."