 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Guards seize 70 kg of cocaine at Canada-U.S. border in Osoyoos

The driver, a Canadian citizen, was arrested and taken into custody
Logan Lockhart
Logan Lockhart
cocaine-seized
Canada Border Services Agency seized 70 kg of cocaine at the Osoyoos border crossing in JuneCanada Border Services Agency

A recent search of a Canadian citizen's pickup truck at the Osoyoos border crossing led to the "significant seizure" of suspected cocaine being smuggled into B.C.

Bricks of cocaine weighing in at a total of 70 kilograms were seized by agents on June 11, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Thursday (July 17).

The driver was arrested and transferred into custody at the RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region. 

CBSA said it located the supply underneath the vehicle’s truck bed. The driver was returning to Canada from the United States.

The cocaine seized represented about 140,000 individual doses. It marked the largest cocaine seizure ever at the Osoyoos border crossing, CBSA said.

"With this significant seizure, illegal drugs will not end up in our communities, and the profits will not end up in the hands of organized crime," Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree.

The federal government has said it is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and "strengthen the immigration system."

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Logan Lockhart

About the Author: Logan Lockhart

I joined Black Press Media in 2021 after graduating from a pair of Toronto post-secondary institutions and working as a sports reporter for several different outlets.
Read more

More News

B.C.'s Forests Minister open to lumber quotas if it solves U.S. trade dispute
B.C.'s Forests Minister open to lumber quotas if it solves U.S. trade dispute
Suspect charged after bystander spots man dangling child over Whistler balcony
Suspect charged after bystander spots man dangling child over Whistler balcony
B.C. connection to Star Trek icon George Takei's latest memoir
B.C. connection to Star Trek icon George Takei's latest memoir