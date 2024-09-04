 Skip to content
Guilty child porn plea lands B.C. man 10 months in jail

Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography
Black Press Media Staff
31321183_web1_221215-NewWestCourt
A statue of justice outside of the New Westminster courthouse. (Black Press Media files)

A B.C. man has been sentenced to 10 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. 

Scott Harrison, 51, admitted to the offence last year at the provincial courthouse in New Westminster, where he lives. 

Police say they began investigating Harrison in 2019 after they became aware that a local resident was uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet. 

He was sentenced on Aug. 26. 

The New Westminster Police Department said they recommend that parents educate themselves on ways they can safeguard their kids from online sexual abuse. 

“Behind each image of child sexual abuse is a real child. It is our duty to shed light on this form of exploitation. We typically make this recommendation at the start of the school year, and that is to double check your social media privacy settings and speak with kids about how to stay safe online," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a statement. 

READ ALSO: B.C. gets $3.5M from feds to combat child sexual exploitation
 

