Guilty plea in 2019 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Parksville man

Sentencing date to be fixed on April 6

Spencer Alexander Moore. (Photo submitted)

A guilty plea has been entered in the case of a fatal hit-and-run on Aug. 24, 2019 that claimed the life of a Parksville man.

Documents indicate Ryan John Grob pleaded guilty Friday in Nanaimo provincial court to impaired driving causing death (CCC 320.14 3). Spencer Alexander Moore, 32, died following the incident.

A memorial was set up on Hirst Avenue in Moore’s memory and a celebration of life held on Nov. 16, 2019.

“A Parksville boy all of his life, Spencer grew into a wonderful and much loved young man,” read a passage from his obituary in the PQB News.

“Spencer’s sudden loss is impossible to process and the family is extremely grateful for all the love and support we have received.”

READ MORE: Spencer Alexander Moore

READ MORE: Celebration of life announced for Parksville man who died following reported hit-and-run

READ MORE: Two men face charges in relation to reported fatal hit-and-run incident in Parksville

On Oct. 19, 2020, Oceanside RCMP reported that after a lengthy, complex investigation, they proposed charges to Crown prosecutors against two Parksville Qualicum Beach men.

Charges were subsequently approved against Grob, 35, and Travis Zackery Taylor, 31, who was charged with obstruction of justice.

“This intricate investigation illustrates the time it takes to gather sufficient information to propose charges to Crown counsel,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose, acting detachment commander, in a release at the time. “It required a co-ordinated and collaborative effort between the front line officers, traffic services and General Investigation Section at Oceanside. I am very pleased with the concerted efforts of our team that has resulted in charges being laid in this matter.”

Moore’s family members said they were relieved that some form of justice will be served, but frustrated by the time elapsed between the incident and the plea.

“We are devastated with Spencer’s loss alone,” said Moore’s brother Brandon. “But this process has been soul-testing to say the least. Not a day has passed that this is not the first thing I think about and the last as I go to sleep.”

“Feeling relieved that we had made it to this point and that some form of justice will be served,” he continued. “Feeling frustrated that it has taken this long for someone to enter a guilty plea when they could have come forward at any point with some sort of admission of guilt and sympathy for what they have done.”

Brandon’s spouse Jess said the plea was “actually a horrible reminder of the emotional BS we went through as a family” as they waited for an admission of guilt.

Grob is next slated to appear in court on April 6 to fix a date for sentencing.

— NEWS Staff

ParksvilleRCMP

