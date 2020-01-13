Oscar Arfmann’s first-degree murder conviction stands, and he will now serve a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

The man who shot and killed Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017 will no longer have a hearing to determine whether he was “not criminally responsible” (NCR) for the offence.

In a surprise turn of events, it was declared in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday morning that the matter will now proceed to a hearing on Feb. 3 for victim-impact statements to be heard and other matters to be dealt with.

The pronouncement means that Arfmann, who was convicted of first-degree murder on Oct. 10 by Justice Carol Ross, will now receive an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

At the time Ross rendered her verdict, she agreed that a hearing could be held to determine whether Arfmann had the capacity to appreciate his actions and know right from wrong at the time he killed Davidson on Nov. 6, 2017.

That hearing was scheduled from Feb. 3 to 28 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

RELATED: Judge agrees to hearing on cop killer’s mental state

RELATED: Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

Another assessment on Arfmann’s mental health was scheduled to take place by Nov. 29.

Evidence that was not presented at Arfmann’s trial last year – including his mental-health history and statements from his family – had been expected to be presented at the NCR hearing in February.

An NCR ruling after the hearing would have placed Arfmann under the purview of the BC Review Board, which would have conducted an assessment to determine whether he should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters previously indicated in court that Arfmann had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

In Ross’s ruling on Oct. 10, she said she had no doubt that Arfmann was the man responsible for killing Davidson in the parking lot of a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Davidson was the first officer to arrive on the scene after reports were received of Arfmann firing shots at two Fraser Valley Auto Mall employees who confronted him about a vehicle he had stolen from there two days prior.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene after police chased him, crashed into the vehicle he was driving and shot at him.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Const. John Davidson was shot and killed on Nov. 6, 2017 when he was the first to arrive to reports of shots being fired at an Abbotsford strip mall.

Previous story
Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal
Next story
Residents, businesses responsible for clearing snow

Just Posted

Residents, businesses responsible for clearing snow

Most Greater Victoria sidewalks must be cleared of snow by 10 a.m.

Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Greater Victoria roads ‘slushy with slippery sections’

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP respond to two collisions, drivers doing doughnuts in the snow

No reports of injuries in snow-related crashes

Three-sailing wait for ferries headed from Tsawwassen to Greater Victoria

Additonal sailings added after Sunday cancellations

One seriously injured in three-vehicle head-on crash near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

BC Ferries says there will be delays unloading

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read