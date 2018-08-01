Gun fire exchanged between two vehicles in Langford

West Shore RCMP investigating Tuesday night incident near Sooke Road

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after two vehicles exchanged gun fire Tuesday night in Langford.

Investigators responded to a report of gun shots being exchanged between two vehicles near the Ronald Road and Chan Place intersection in Langford around 10 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two vehicles – a dark colour truck and a white SUV or van – exchange gun fire before speeding away towards Sooke Road.

Once on scene, investigators located several shell casings. The major crimes unit is investigating.

RELATED: Police investigating after shots fired in Langford

“Our investigators are canvassing the area and talking with witnesses to determine what happened. We’re asking anyone with information to come forward to the West Shore RCMP or Victoria Crime Stoppers,” said Const. Matt Baker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

