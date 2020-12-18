Guns and swords seized after Nanaimo RCMP respond to car crash

A police response to a car crash on Hammond Bay Road yesterday led to the seizure of guns and swords, say Nanaimo RCMP.

According to an RCMP press release, police were called out to a report of a motor vehicle incident a little after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, on the 3400 block of Hammond Bay Road, where a vehicle had been driven through a fence and onto the lawn of a home.

Officers allegedly observed the driver, a man in his mid-40s, tossing a firearm out of the vehicle on the lawn, said the press release. Based on the information provided, police attempted to arrest the individual, who allegedly resisted. He was arrested after a brief struggle and taken into custody.

During the ensuing search, police say they recovered a revolver, a pellet gun and two short ornamental swords.

After discussions with the driver, it was thought that he could be suffering from a mental health crisis and he was escorted to hospital for further assessment.

The weapons were seized for safekeeping, the press release said.

