Weapons seized during a search warrant Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed at a residential building on Johnson Street on Jan. 10. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Weapons seized during a search warrant Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed at a residential building on Johnson Street on Jan. 10. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria housing project with ‘vulnerable’ residents

A prior seizure at the same location in December produced similar results, VicPD said

Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team seized guns, drugs and cash in a housing facility on Johnson Street for the second time in three weeks.

On Jan.10, officers located 1.4 kilograms of drugs, including meth, fentanyl and cocaine, along with cash and loaded firearms. One man was arrested at the building and but was released pending charges.

“These weapons are being used to exploit some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and the level of violent crime we are seeing here is a significant risk to residents and staff,” Chief Del Manak said in a statement. “I want to reassure our community that VicPD are working closely with our partners to address these ongoing safety concerns.”

Police said in a statement that the arrested man’s release is a result of Bill C-75, which requires police to release suspects as soon as possible, after considering flight risk, public safety and the impact on confidence in the criminal justice system.

This bust comes right behind a similar incident on Dec. 20, during which VicPD found a similar amount of drugs, two guns and over $50,000 in cash. Two suspects were taken into custody, with officers recommending charges of drug trafficking and charges related to firearms.

The building has been rife with gun-related incidents and in July of last year, VicPD seized a wide range of firearms, including handguns, shotguns, replicas and miscellaneous firearms parts.

READ MORE: Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria home

DrugsgunsVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judge rejects lawsuit claiming B.C. failed to properly report climate change plans
Next story
’There’s good housing and bad’: B.C.’s fast-tracked permitting plan draws environmentalist’s concern

Just Posted

A weapon seized during a search warrant Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed on Jan. 10. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria housing project with ‘vulnerable’ residents

A road sign on Blanshard Street in Downtown Victoria. (Chris Campbell photo)
Opinion: This is why downtown Victoria traffic is ‘bloody painful’

The water main project on Blanshard Street will extend from Caledonia Avenue to Fort Street. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Downtown travel delays to continue during Victoria upgrades

Victoria renters have few options. (Pexels photo)
Opinion: ‘Outrageous’ Victoria landlords ‘jack up’ rents by nearly 20%. When will it stop?