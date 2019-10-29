GVHA waits on second shipment of steel following cargo sinkage

In January the first round of steel sank to the bottom of the ocean

For the second time in a year, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is awaiting the arrival of a huge shipment of steel to complete the mooring dolphin expansion at Pier B of The Breakwater District (formerly Ogden Point).

In January, on day 29 of a 30-day journey, a $3-4 million shipment of steel coming from China sank after the cargo ship hit a storm.

This made the GVHA have to get creative with its space so it could still accommodate the largest ship to ever moor at the pier, the Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas.

“We made it work,” said Ian Robertson, CEO of the GVHA. “We planned to berth the Ovation of the Seas alongside the Breakwater at Pier A, but had to put on some restrictions for higher winds because that location isn’t optimal.”

In the meantime, an order was placed for a second rendition of the required steel, which includes a 200-foot long, 10-foot wide and 400,000 lb steel pipe, as well as several steel piles.

Luckily, due to the fact that the steel had been organized by a subcontractor, the GVHA was not financially responsible for the loss of the steel. Additionally, because the GVHA have an agreement with a committed price for the construction, the $6.8 million budget has not increased.

“It was an unfortunate and unpreventable accident,” Robertson said. “But we weren’t in jeopardy of any financial risk due to the loss.”

The new shipment arrived by freighter at the Fraser Surrey Docks, and in a few days will be transferred to a barge. It is set to arrive at The Breakwater District in 10-14 days, after which construction will begin immediately.

Robertson said if all goes well, construction will be done in about three months, well ahead of the date of the first cruise ship arrival on April 3.

