Lion’s Pride Gymnastic’s JO 4 competitors Jade Kosmuk (centre), Keira Cabana (from left), Kaelyn Abrahamson, Ella Rouleau and Lily Fudge show off their medals at a competition in Comox. (PHOTO CONTRIBUTED)

Gymnastics celebration lands on the West Shore

The 25th annual B.C. Gymnaestrada takes place on May 26

Get ready for some great gymnastics!

B.C. Gymnaestrada, a gymnastics celebration, comes to the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre at the end of May.

The event is being hosted by Lion’s Pride Gymnastics Academy and Gymnastics B.C. and will feature performances from teams of all genders, ages, abilities, levels and disciplines.

B.C. Provincial Gymnaestrada is an annual, non-competitive gymnastics event with a focus on gymnastics for all. It is the largest event of its kind in the province.

The theme for the event is “Welcome to the Jungle” and participants will be able to showcase their talents, creativity and love of gymnastics.

“I am excited for our club to be hosting the provincial Gymnaestrada event this year,” said Sabrina Schilling, coach to the Lion’s Pride Roar Team. “Performance gymnastics is a wonderful outlet for all of our gymnastics athleres to showcase their skills and talents in front of an audience and to receive the applause they deserve for all their hard work.”

This is the 25th annual B.C. Gymnaestrada. There are currently nearly 400 participants from 23 clubs in B.C. and Alberta registered to participate in workshops and performances.

The performances take place on Sun., May 26 with three performance blocks. The first is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the second is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the last block runs from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be available at the door.

To find out more about the event, head to https://www.gymbc.org/events/events/post/1134.

Gymnastics celebration lands on the West Shore

