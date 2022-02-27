Habitat for Humanity Victoria provides fresh start for two local families in North Saanich

Family set to move in later this year, saying the opportunity is life-changing

Habitat for Humanity aided two families in becoming homeowners on Feb. 22. (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Habitat for Humanity Victoria was able to help two families in need become official homeowners on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

In April 2021, the construction of a 10-unit townhome complex located in North Saanich opened its doors and seven of the homes are now occupied.

As a part of the agreement, both families will complete volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity Victoria before moving into their new homes within the complex later this year.

“With the housing market where it’s at right now, it’s been impossible to find a suitable home. This is a life-changing moment for us,” said Travis, the father of a six-person family selected for one of these homes.

“We’re finally able to breathe.”

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr said, “It was an incredible feeling to inform these families of their new beginnings. We are honoured to have Habitat for Humanity Victoria in our community and welcome these new families with open arms.”

