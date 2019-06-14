Supporters and volunteers gather to welcome a family into their new home in Central Saanich. (Habitat for Humanity Victoria Contributed)

Habitat Victoria searches for families to own 10 North Saanich homes

Two information sessions to be held in Sidney

Habitat for Humanity Victoria is now accepting applications for a planned housing project in North Saanich.

The non-profit is searching for families looking to purchase one of the 10 homes set to be built on Bakerview Place, off Lochside Drive.

Two information sessions for interested families are planned as part of the search.

“We want to make sure as many families as possible have the opportunity to find out about what partnering with Habitat means and what the eligibility criteria are,” Habitat Victoria’s homeowner services and outreach manager, Carolyn Cade, said in a news release. “That’s why it’s so important to have these information sessions — many people may be surprised to learn that this might work for their family.”

Both session are scheduled to take place at the SHOAL Centre in Sindey. The first runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, and the second is slated for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Read also: Habitat for Humanity opens doors for Central Saanich family

The search for the new homeowners began following the rezoning of what Habitat Victoria says was the largest single land donation ever received by the group.

“We are truly thankful to both the District of North Saanich and to John and Brian Berglund of Reay Developments for creating this opportunity for affordable housing in the region,” Yolanda Meijer, the non-profit’s CEO, said. “The benefits to families and the community of a project on this scale will be significant.”

Habitat Victoria homeowner families must have children living in the home, with at least one child being under 10 years old at the time the family qualifies for ownership. Families must also have the ability to financially manage the mortgage and homeowner expenses, be willing to contribute 500 hours of volunteer service with Habitat, and have a gross household annual income between $35,000 and $80,000 — depending on the number of bedrooms.

Habitat sells the homes to the qualifying families at fair market value, but no down payment is required if the family can’t afford it, the mortgage is interest free and payments are assessed annually to be no more than 30 per cent of the family’s gross household income.

The families must also be Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have lived in the Greater Victoria area for at least two years.

Construction on the North Saanich project is set to begin at the end of the year.

