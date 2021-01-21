Half a million available to Victoria strategic plan grant applicants

The City of Victoria is now accepting applications for its 2020 strategic plan grants. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anyone with an innovative idea for community resilience in Victoria can now apply for a portion of the city’s $500,000 strategic plan grant.

The purpose of the application process is to have local non-profits, community organizations and individuals pitch their ideas for projects or programs that would help further the City of Victoria’s 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.

Ideas should be related to the plan’s eight objectives: good governance and civic engagement; reconciliation and Indigenous rights; affordable housing; prosperity and economic inclusion; health, well-being and a welcoming city; climate leadership and environmental stewardship; sustainable transportation; and, strong, livable neighbourhoods.

Since it started in 2015, the annual grant has funded 286 projects, including programs to help prevent youth homelessness, support Indigenous healing, educate renters about their legal rights and responsibilities, create a neighbourhood tool share program, and advise newcomers on assistance opportunities.

In 2020, grants ranged from $1,500 to $32,000, with the average one worth just under $10,000. This year’s application deadline is Jan. 31.

More information can be found at victoria.ca/grants.

