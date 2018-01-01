File photo. Facebook.

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

As daring swimmers in Halifax braved the frigid Atlantic Ocean to kick off a slew of polar bear plunges across Canada on New Year’s Day, an Ontario club cancelled its event.

Organizers of the Courage Polar Bear Dip in Oakville, Ont., announced on New Year’s Day that it was calling off the event due to “unsafe” ice and rock shifting.

Toronto’s event had been cancelled the previous day.

Meanwhile, the event on the East Coast started a little late because a boat needed to break up the ice in Herring Cove, where the air was a chilly -19 with the wind chill.

The annual events see brave individuals begin the new year by running or jumping into lakes and oceans, often to raise money for charity.

But in spite of extreme cold warnings issued by Environment Canada that cover much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and southern Quebec, many events were scheduled to go ahead.

Swimmers in the eastern Ontario town of Perth, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria will take the plunge later in the day.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force
Next story
Regulations to protect killer whales working

Just Posted

Island’s first baby of 2018 born in Nanaimo

In Victoria, a homebirth ranks a newborn baby girl number two for the new year

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Saanich offers seminar on withstanding natural disasters

Residents will learn how to survive on their own for seven days

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Oak Bay police have invoice for roving tent city

Police say they’ll demand payment if campers return to the municipality

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force

Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

Montreal’s citywide plastic bag ban starts now

Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Detroit Lions fire coach after missing playoffs

The Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Most Read