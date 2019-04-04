A Hallmark TV movie “Four Summer Weddings” is being filmed at Langford City Hall on Thursday and Friday of this week. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Hallmark movie being filmed at Langford City Hall

Crews filming on Thursday and Friday

Langford City Hall is serving as the set for a Hallmark TV Movie entitled “Four Summer Weddings.”

A film crew from Four Weddings Productions Inc. set up around City Hall on Thursday morning and will continue filming on Friday, April 5 as well.

Filming is taking place inside and outside City Hall, according to a notice posted nearby, and will run until about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Majority of the service vehicles for film will be parked in an off-site lot but essential work trucks are being parked in the paved lot on the east side of City Hall.

A few parking spots beside City Hall on Jacobson Road as well as in front of City Hall on Goldstream Avenue have also been reserved to accommodate exterior filming.

The notice says there are no special effects, gunfire or loud noises associated with the filming.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

