Shooting for ‘Sunshine’ continues into June across Greater Victoria

Film crews were stationed along Estavan Avenue in Oak Bay on Friday afternoon for the upcoming 2019 feature Sunshine.

Friday was the fourth day of a three-week shooting stint for the Hallmark Channel in Greater Victoria.

Sunshine could be released by the end of 2019.

Golden Productions is leading the shoot. Sunshine is directed by Ellie Kanner Zuckerman and led by producer Harvey Kahn.

