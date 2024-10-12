Hallway medicine the new normal at Kelowna hospital

A new temporary ward has opened in a hallway near the Kelowna General Hospital Emergency Department to accommodate high patient volumes

A new ward has been opened up in the hallway near the emergency department in the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) to accommodate high patient volumes.

The area – which hospital staff colloquially call 'Centennial Estates' – is being used as a medicine ward for admitted patients who cannot be accommodated on the regular units, due to a lack of space.

Centennial Estates is located between the Emergency Department and the X-Ray and CT scanners. Patients and visitors must pass through the hallway-based ward where people are laying in beds and receiving care.

"During periods of higher patient volumes, KGH may use surge areas such as the space outside the emergency department," said Interior Health in a statement to Black Press.

The area is intended to be used as a short-term solution but hospital staff, including nurses and doctors who asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussion, say that there is no end in sight for 'Centennial Estates'.

The staff said that the area is disruptive as it impacts movement through the hospital. Additionally, staff feel that it is not optimal for patient care as the area is busy and not private.

"Once patient volumes subside, these overflow areas will no longer be utilized and operations will return to normal," said Interior Health.

The health region also said that patients are having their "care needs" met.