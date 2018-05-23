Hammer-wielding man threatens campers in Port Renfrew

A man is facing a number of charges after making threats to campers at Pacheedaht Campground, while garnishing a hammer.

Police say the man was wandering through the campground on Sunday afternoon causing a disturbance and making “random threats” to campers. There were no injuries.

Sooke Mounties, stationed in Port Renfrew for the Victoria Day weekend, quickly subdued and arrested him, seizing a hammer and knife. He also threatened to murder a police officer.

“Alcohol and hallucinogenic drugs are considered the main contributing factor to this man’s bizarre behaviour,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

The 44-year-old suspect of no fixed address is facing charges of uttering threats and mischief.

He makes his first appearance in court July 21.



